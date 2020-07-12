Saturday July 11, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have hatched a new strategy to put the Jubilee Party on its toes after suffering a major blow in registering their breakaway outfit dubbed Jubilee Asili.

According to reports, Ruto and his allies want political parties dissolved and abolished and leaders to run on independent tickets.

They are also pushing Jubilee to publish its financial statements arguing that the party was being mismanaged.

“Political parties have eroded our democracy and should be abolished and we allow Kenyans to vote for individuals.”

“We want details of the bank statements,” Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General and Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, stated.

Their sentiments are based on the Miscellaneous Amendment Bill 2020 which seeks to reduce public funding of political parties.

Ruto’s allies have expressed support for the bill, with Wiper, Amani National Congress, Ford Kenya, ODM and Jubilee allies aligned with President Uhuru Kenyatta opposing it.

“Any payments that have been made to who and for what should be tabled so that Kenyans can make an informed decision on how their funds are utilised,” he added.

Ruto and allies were barred from registering the outfit after the Registrar of Political parties rejected the name for failing to comply with section 8 of the Political Parties Act, 2011.

The Act determines that the registrar may decline an application if a party bears a similar name, abbreviation and symbol of another outfit.

