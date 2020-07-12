Saturday, 11 July 2020 – A no-nonsense dad gave his daughter a serious beating and left her begging for mercy after she posted a video on her WhatsApp status twerking while almost naked.

Most parents don’t care what their teenage daughters do on social platforms but this responsible dad keeps a close eye on his daughter.

He spotted a video that she had posted on her WhatsApp status twerking like a night stripper and after screenshoting the video, he confronted his daughter and disciplined her for lacking good morals.

This is a responsible parent.

Watch video.

