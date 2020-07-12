Saturday, July 11, 2020 – As Kenyans mourn Ohangla queen, Maureen Achieng popularly known as Lady Maureen, politicians have not been left behind.

Prominent Luo politicians led by ODM leader, Raila Odinga, have paid glowing tribute to the singer who has been in and out of various hospitals for the last few months until her death.

Netizens have blasted these politicians especially the former Prime Minister accusing him of abandoning her when she needed him.

“My condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Lady Maureen.

“Achieng’ was immensely talented and very dynamic; always adapting to new trends in a very competitive music industry.

“May she Rest In Eternal Peace.” Raila posted on twitter.

However, this did not go down well with a section of Kenyans who accused him of shedding crocodile tears.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.