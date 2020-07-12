Saturday, 11 July 2020 – Coptic Hospital is on the spot after a cancer patient narrated how she was sedated and raped while on her hospital bed.

The hospital’s management then tried to do a cover-up after she lodged a complaint and despite medical tests confirming that he was raped and infected with a sexually transmitted disease, she is yet to get justice even after reporting the rape ordeal at Kilimani Police Station and being booked on an OB.

Other victims have come out to expose the rot at the popular medical facility.

This lady says that she also suspects that a nurse may have done something fishy to her after she visited the hospital at night while seriously ill.

This is what she posted on the trending thread RapeAtCopticHospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST