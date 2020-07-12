Saturday, 11 July 2020 – More rot at the Coptic Hospital is being exposed online after a cancer patient revealed show she was sexually abused after being sedated.

Rogue staff at the hospital are reportedly sedating and sexually abusing patients and the hospital’s management is not taking action against the merciless sex pests.

A twitter user has narrated how a lady neighbour contracted HIV and severe Gonorrhoea, 5 months after being admitted at the hospital with Lung complications.

The lady, now deceased, may have been sexually abused by the rogue medical workers that she had trusted to take care of her during her 5 months stay at the hospital.

Besides being infected with HIV and Gonorrrhoea, she was slapped with a medical bill of Ksh 9.7 million.

This is just shocking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST