Saturday, July 11, 2020 – The Government has issued guidelines that Kenyans wishing to tie the knot in garden wedding ceremonies should adhere to.

According to State Law Office CAS, Winnie Guchu, the wedding shouldlast a maximum of 45 minutes and have not more than 15 people.

“Those opting to conduct their wedding in public spaces such as gardens will be expected to conduct their ceremony within 45 minutes,” Winnie Guchu said.

Guchu made the announcement on Friday where she also revealed that marriage services have resumed at the State Law offices.

The CAS stated that all applications must be done online.

The Government had banned weddings and other social gatherings in March when the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the country.

While some couples canceled their planned weddings, others went ahead and exchanged vows while observing the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

Some even tied the knot virtually with friends and family following the ceremony online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST