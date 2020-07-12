Sunday, July 12, 2020 – Former NTV news anchor, Doreen Gatwiri Majala, has left men salivating after she paraded her yummy ‘twins’ as she turns 30.

The sexy lass, who is also a lawyer, splashed the sultry photos on Instagram during the low-key bash and went on to highlight her achievements so far.

“Happy Birthday to me from my balcony! 30. Grateful.”

“I am where I aspired to be today LLB, LLM, Doreen Majala Foundation and pursuing an MBA. To success! My beautiful gown by @tchisaufashions Jewelry from @sekondawatches Decor and planning by @infiniteplanners Pictures by @njeriphotography Makeup by @creativephill,” she wrote.

The former TV girl was once married to Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi, but walked out of the marriage over domestic violence.

She sued the MP for battering her on the night of February 25, 2018 in their Karen home and the controversial legislator offered to arrange an out-of-court settlement.

According to reports, the MP agreed to pay her Sh 3 million to withdraw the case.

Check out the sultry photos that could leave her former husband regretting losing her.









