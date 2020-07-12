Sunday, July 12, 2020 – The number of confirmed Covid19 cases in the country has surged to 10,105 after 379 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health sent to media houses on Sunday, the latest cases are from a sample size of 7,050.

From the latest positive cases, 376 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners with the youngest being 2 years old and the oldest 97 years.

In terms of gender, 253 are males while 126 are females

At the same time, 49 people have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,881.

However, one more patient succumbed to the virus bringing the number of deaths to 185

The cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi (209, Kiambu (49), Busia (38), Migori (19), Mombasa (16), Kajiado (12), Uasin Gishu (8), Lamu (6), Machakos and Nakuru (5) each and Garissa, Isiolo, Kericho, Nyamira, Nyeri, and Trans-Nzoia (1) case each.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows: Kibra (52), Langata (45), Kamukunji (28), Dagoretti North and Makadara (17) each, Embakasi Central (9), Embakasi East (8), Westlands (7), Dagoretti South,Embakasi West, Kasarani and Roysambu (4) cases each, Ruaraka, Embakasi South (2) cases each and Mathare and Starehe (1) case each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST