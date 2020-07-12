Sunday, July 12, 2020 – Tottenham host rivals Arsenal today in a mouth-watering North London derby with both sides separated by one point and one place in the Premier League.

The Gunners enter the match in better form than their local rivals but this is a fixture where the form book is usually thrown out of the window.

Head To Head

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five home league meetings with Arsenal, although this will be their first such meeting at their new Stadium.

The Gunners have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 top-flight trips to their bitter rivals, coming in a 1-0 victory six years ago.

When the two teams met this season, Spurs squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2.

Possible staring line ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso; Lucas, Kane, Son

Arsenal: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Prediction: Tottenham 1:1 Arsenal

This is a high stake clash with both sides playing for more than the three points.

While Spurs have struggled in the last few outings, we expect Mourinho to throw everything at the Gunners and come out with at least a point.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

EPL (14:00) Wolves v Everton – GG

ES2 (18:00) Deportivo v Extremadura -1

IT1 (18:15) Genoa v Spal -1

EPL (18:30) Tottenham v Arsenal –GG

TR1 (18:30) Ankaragucu v Galatasaray -2

RU1 (18:30) CSKA Moscow v Rubin -1

IT1 (20:30) Cagliari v Lecce -1 Go here>>>>

RU1 (21:00) Krasnodar v FC Ural -1

EPL (21:00) Bournemouth v Leicester -2

IT1 (22:45) Napoli v AC Milan -1x

Es2 (23:00) Real Zaragoza v Real Oviedo -1

ES1 (23:00) Sevilla v Mallorca -1

GOOD LUCK