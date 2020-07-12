Sunday, July 12, 2020 – Former Tusker Project Fame contestant, Alvan Gatitu, has gifted a watchman who came to his rescue when he was kicked out of his house over rent arrears, with a new motorbike.

This comes days after Alvan, who is also a comedian, received over Sh 2.4 million from Kenyans of goodwill after he narrated his ordeal.

Alvan disclosed that when he asked thesecurity guard identified as Wafula Kizito to state his wish, he revealed that he always wanted to start a boda boda business but he could not afford to buy a motorbike.

Alvan bought a brand new motorbike for him and also helped him secure the necessary documentation.

He went further and helped Wafula’s wife to open a bank account where he deposited some cash to boost her small business.

Wafula has since quit his job as a night guard and has relocated to Kakamega to start his boda boda business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST