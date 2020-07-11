Saturday July 11, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has no option now but to appoint a Deputy Governor as soon as possible or else he will be impeached.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law the County Government (Amendment) Bill 2017 effectively, forcing Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to name a deputy.

The bill legally compels Governors to nominate deputies in the event a vacancy arises in their administration.

The bill which was proposed by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, sought to cater to the oversight in the constitution and the County Governments Act 2012.

As per the law signed by the President, a Governor will be required to nominate a deputy within 14 days of the occurrence of a vacancy and forward the name to the County Assembly for either approval or rejection within 60 days.

The new law also provides that, should a Governor die before taking the oath of office, the Deputy Governor will act for 60 days before a by-election is held.

The proposals contained in the bill have been heavily borrowed from the Constitution and include the way a vacancy in the Office of the Deputy President and how he is replaced.

In 2018, Polycarp Igathe resigned as Deputy Governor for failing to earn the trust of the County boss.

Since Igathe’s resignation, the Governor has failed to settle on a nominee, disclosing that some senior Government officials were forcing him to choose a candidate he did not want.

The Kenyan DAILY POST