Saturday July 11, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has dispatched a team of General Service Unit (GSU) officers to Luanda and Emuhaya Counties to stop Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, from accessing the home of Emuhaya MP, Omboko Milemba.

Mudavadi and Wetangula were touring the area where they were supposed to meet with the Luhya Council of Elders to chart the path for the Luhya community ahead of the 2022 presidential polls.

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula had earlier told journalists that only a few people will attend the meetings that will last not more than one hour.

They said they will ensure social distancing as part of the Government’s measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

But police said they were acting on orders from above to stop anyone from accessing the home of the Emuhaya MP.

Mudavadi said in a statement to the press after the incident that they will not be hoodwinked to join Jubilee “which is in its sunset days”.

He said time is ripe for the Western region to produce the next President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST