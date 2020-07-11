Friday July 10, 2020 – Siaya Governor, Cornel Rasanga, and his Homa Bay counterpart, Cyprian Awiti, are among five Governors who have installed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities in their private residences just in case Covid19 comes knocking.

According to impeccable sources, the two Governors, who have underlying medical conditions, have installed costly machines in their homes to protect themselves and their families from death in case they become infected.

A worker at the private firm through which the Governors sourced and installed the ICU facilities admitted that they supplied medical gas systems, oxygen cylinders, dry air, ventilators and patient monitors, worth up to over Sh10 million each.

The Governors have also made arrangements to have a team of private doctors and nurses on standby in case any of their friends and family contract the virus.

The ICU machines were bought in China at the beginning of this month.

Siaya County has no ICU bed despite being the home to ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and Siaya Senator, James Orengo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST