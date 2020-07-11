Friday July 10, 2020 – Kenya and the entire medical fraternity are in mourning following the death of one of its frontline doctors to Coronavirus earlier today.

Doctor Mercy Korir shared the news on social media saying

“We have lost one of our own as a doctors’ fraternity to Covid-19. A young doctor with so much to offer.”

“KMPDU mourns the death of Doreen Adisa Lugaliki who passed on due to Covid-19 contracted at the workplace.”

“We reiterate and remind the government and all private health facilities that the welfare, occupational safety and health of frontline workers is a non-negotiable minimum!!” the doctors’ union posted.

The medic, who was 39 years old, died within 48 hours of being admitted at a private hospital in Nairobi.

She was suspected of having an underlying medical condition that made her more susceptible to the virus.

In her last words to colleagues, she expressed disbelief that she was being intubated.

Intubation is the process of inserting a tube, called an endotracheal tube (ET), through the mouth and then into the airway.

This is done so that a patient can be placed on a ventilator to assist with breathing during anesthesia, sedation, or severe illness.

“The doctors there are still traumatized from the loss of one of their own, under their care as they tried to save her life,” a source at the hospital disclosed.

As of July 10th, more than 200 health workers had been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Other medics remember the gynecologist and obstetrician as a hardworking and committed doctor with a passion for helping expectant mothers.

“My aim is to promote optimal wellness for women and I share a sense of duty and enthusiasm towards our goal to keep a professional atmosphere,” reads a post from her social media page.

The deceased single mother is survived by two 13 year old twins.

