Friday July 10, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta hired a private jet on Thursday to visit ailing opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who is still in Dubai after undergoing minor surgery at a hospital-owned by Germans in Dubai.

The luxurious Airbus A318-112 (CJ) Elite A6-CAS, MS4211 took five hours from Nairobi to Dubai to take Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, to see the ailing ODM party leader.

The jet landed in Kenya from the UAE through Zambia at approximately 11:23 a.m and took off with Joho and Junet at midday.

Inside the 19 seater plane, one has the comfort of enjoying a mahogany interior, an entourage lounge, a VIP dining and lounge area, a private office and a VIP bedroom.

It costs Sh 1.3 million per hour to hire the plane.

For the five hour trip to Dubai, it cost Kenya almost Sh 6.5 million.

With private jets hired for a round trip, the plane will cost over Ksh 13 million with miscellaneous costs such as food, beverages and entertainment not included.

The price does not also include the money paid for the plane’s trip from Zambia and the hours it stayed on the ground in Nairobi and Dubai before jetting back.

All this money was reportedly sourced from taxpayers’ coffers allocated to the Office of the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST