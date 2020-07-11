Friday July 10, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto was recently embarrassed by Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, last month after they had agreed to meet in Kilifi.

According to sources, on June 19th, 2020, Ruto boarded a chartered plane from Nairobi to Kilifi where they had agreed to meet with the ODM Governor.

Ruto was accompanied by his wife, Rachel Ruto, and one Farid Sheikh, a former banker who is in charge of Deputy President’s projects.

However, when Ruto landed at Vipingo Airstrip, Kingi switched off his phone and Ruto had nobody to welcome him at the airport.

Attempts by Ruto’s aide, Farouk Kibet, to trace Kingi through close contacts did not bear fruit.

Sources claim that Kingi, who is on his second and final term as Governor, may have developed cold feet out of fear of associating himself with Ruto.

He knows he could have provoked fresh investigations of corruption in his administration.

Following the embarrassment in Kilifi, Ruto slept in a Kilifi hotel for one day and came back to Nairobi an angry man.

