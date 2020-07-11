Saturday July 11, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has over 20 bodyguards at his disposal thanks to his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9th, 2018.

Since the day he signed a political truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga’s homes in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa and Siaya County are always guarded by elite members of the General Service Unit (GSU).

The former Prime Minister also has chase cars and is always surrounded by a number of elite officers from the Reece Unit in Ruiru.

On top of that, Raila Odinga is the only civilian who is allowed by the Kenyan Government to have an aide de camp like President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila’s aide de camp is a former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) commando who had special training in arms and combat in an Israel military institute.

“He can handle a whole platoon if not a battalion single-handedly.”

“He is a fierce combat fighter,” said one of his friends.

Raila Odinga’s family members are also guarded by police including administration and regular police officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST