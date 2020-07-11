Friday July 10, 2020 – National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has joined other Kenyans in mourning the death of Dr Adisa Lugaliki who succumbed to Covid-19.

The news of Dr Lugariki was shared by Dr Mercy Korir who described the deceased as a hardworking doctor who still had so much to offer.

“We have lost one of our own as a doctors’ fraternity to Covid-19. A young doctor with so much to offer,” tweeted Dr Korir on Friday.

Raila Odinga, who is in Dubai for a medical procedure, sent condolences to the family of the young doctor who she described as a promising gynecologist.

“My deep condolences to the family and colleagues of Doreen Adisa who succumbed to Covid-19. Her death is a painful reminder of the sacrifices health workers make so that we may live. Our best tribute to Doreen is to avoid reckless behavior to contain the disease. We owe you Doreen,” Raila said.

Dr.Lugaliki served as an Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at The Nairobi South Hospital and had been admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital’s ICU unit.

