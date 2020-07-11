Friday July 10, 2020 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna MP, East Junet Mohamed, visited ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in Dubai where he is recovering after surgery and briefed him on what is happening back at home.

Joho, who is also the deputy party leader, and Junet, ODM’s director of elections, chartered a 19 seater Airbus A318 ACJ to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to meet the opposition leader whose absence from the country has stymied political processes.

Joho and Junet said Raila was jovial and is longing to come back home after a successful operation at a German facility in the UAE.

“We met him and he was in high spirits.”

“We had tea together and briefed him about what is going on back at home.”

“He told us he was eager to be back home.”

“We updated him about the political situation in Kenya and we laughed together,” said Junet.

There has been heightened anxiety over the absence of the ODM leader despite his photos being shared online showing he is doing well.

In his absence, the political scene has taken a lull.

While Raila was away, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team finished its work and has said it is ready to handover the report.

The team was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila following a truce between them.

The two leaders had been at loggerheads over the 2017 General Election results which threatened to tear the country apart.

The Kenyan DAILY POST