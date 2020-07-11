Friday, July 10, 2020 – Controversial Kenyan singer turned businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has narrated how her Mzungu baby daddy humiliated her while she was pregnant.

The mother of five narrated how the guy could leave her in the house to go see different women.

At times, he could come home drunk with condoms but she couldn’t do anything because she was so much in love with him.

The self-declared president of single mothers concluded that since then, she vowed to never chase a man for love.

Read her post below.

“Women were jealous of me after I snatched papa Ojwang, ,They never knew the sleepless empty nights I had, I was craving for him to even hold my hands while going shopping at the then Nakumat mmm, my baby would walk 10 Meters away from, the father of my son was never at home.

“He was coming home @2.00 am ,even after I struggled to Cook for him and gave him some JB 🙄😭😭😭, the niga would still leave at 11.00 pm saying he is going for a drink at Safari in ,he will come back ,my niga ended up in kasorina ,and came back home at 2.00 am.

“One day, I decided to follow his car ,( he was driving my car ,which I gave him ) upon arriving in mtwapa, he packed the car in vichochoro.

“I could not figure out which house he went into ,I suppose it was one girl he always talked about ,her Name was” Amore ” but they were several so I don’t know who 🙄 , I lost hope and went back home as it was scary to just pack there yet I was 6 months pregnant,🙄,”

“I went home with dry tongue and through, long neck and empty stomach 🚫, he then came home about 5. 00 am, and I could hear him hide something under our bed , “wararararara ” the sound sounded like condoms.

“ So I woke up in the morning, and told him I needed his wallet to get some cash go buy things for the house , because he was also eating and sleeping there !

“It was A lie ,I just wanted to go under the mattress where his wallet was to confirm my fears 🤣🤣

“He then pointed where the wararararara was ,I quickly got an opportunity to confirm my fears 😭😭, Boom it was the remaining condoms from the previous act 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔, I felt like the baby was now pushing to come out 🙄, I wanted to beat him up 🙄,I remembered I have no strength and I am pregnant 😭, I was also afraid he would leave for good 😭😭 I loved him Soo much that ,I would cry and pick up next strength 😭😭😭,

“Chasing a man for love & Attention ended with Mr .M 🚫

“Now I better use that energy to fight for rice in funerals and weddings 🙆🙆, than fighting over A man .

“So Mr M dint settle for any of the women who gave me sleepless nights, neither did he settle for me 🤣🤣🤣,

“Imagine If I committed suicide 🤣🤣🤣🤣.

Answer me below 👇👇,”

