Saturday, 11 July 2020 – Popular Ohangla singer, Lady Maureen, is dead.

Lady Maureen, who fell from grace to grass, succumbed at home on Saturday at around 3 AM, after being discharged from a local hospital last week.

The fallen singer has been in and out of hospital for the last two years or so and although her family refuses to disclose what was ailing her, we understand that she succumbed to HIV/AIDs.

According to reports, Lady Maureen lived in denial and refused to take ARVs after she was diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Blogger Robert Alai urged Lady Maureen’s fans to stop blaming Raila for her death, adding that she refused to take ARVs, leading to her untimely death.

Alai’s sentiments were echoed by blogger Lee Makwiny.





Here’s a video showing how the deadly virus had taken a toll on her.

