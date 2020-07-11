Saturday July 11, 2020 – Jubilee’s Nominated MP, David ole Sankok, has announced his retirement from politics.

Speaking yesterday, Sankok, who is representing the disabled and minority in Parliament, disclosed that he will retire from politics in 2022.

The vocal MP stated that he was offering an opportunity to other disabled Kenyans to take up the mantle and bring new laws and ideas.

“I have served well and I have tabled enough bills in Parliament.”

“I have also supported crucial bills such as the Gender Bill which brought about the two-third rule.”

“I have spoken severally and some MPs will take 100 years to achieve what I achieved in five years,” Sankok stated.

He added that while working as the Chairperson of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, he brought about the sign language interpreter and other changes.

He, however, resigned despite massive support to usher in new leadership.

Sankok was ranked as one of the best performing MPs in 2019 in a survey by Mzalendo.

The MP attributed his work to Kenyans who push him to excel beyond his limits.

The MP slammed his colleagues who lamented that he should not have been ranked because most of them missed out on the ranking due to being held up in their constituencies and focusing on developing agendas.

This forced them to miss out on a number of sessions in Parliament.

Sankok urged them to rescind their salaries because they were voted to be active in Parliament and represent their people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST