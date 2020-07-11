Friday July 10, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has said the Government is monitoring those who are contributing money to bail out Sirisia MP, John Waluke.

In an interview with a local TV station on Friday, Haji said that they will look into sources contributing the money to ensure they were not proceeds of crime.

Apparently, Haji said the funds have to come from legitimate sources because the State cannot allow proceeds of crime to be used to free graft suspects.

“If they seek to pay, we will question where the money is coming from,” said Haji.

Two weeks ago, Waluke and his co-accused, Grace Wakhungu, were jailed 67 years each or a Sh 1 billion fine for stealing money from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

