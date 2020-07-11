Friday July 10, 2020 – A young politician from Sirisia constituency has said that he is ready to bail out his MP, John Waluke, who was jailed for 67 years or a fine of Sh 1 billion for stealing money from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Friday, 33 year old Sirisia tycoon Moses Nandalwe said he is ready to bail the lawmaker out of prison.

The tycoon who wants to contest against Waluke in 2022 said that people have asked him several times to put politics aside and help the lawmaker.

“I have been asked repeatedly after Waluke’s conviction to put politics aside and help him.”

“It should be known to all that I don’t condone corruption.”

“I desire to help everyone and through my Nandalwe Foundation, I aid everyone who needs help, including Waluke,” Nandalwe stated.

The tycoon also revealed that Waluke’s wife had approached him to support them with bail and also refuted claims that he influenced Waluke’s sentencing to strengthen his political career ahead of 2022 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST