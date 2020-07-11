Friday, 10 July 2020 – A kiss and tell lady has blasted a weak man on social media after he disappointed her during sex.

The man had promised to chew her properly and bragged how he is a bull in bed before they got down to ‘business’ but in less than 3 minutes, he had already ‘released’, leaving her sexually starved.

The weak dude is the type of men who make empty promises to ladies and talk big but when given a chance, they fail to rise to the occasion.

She claims that the guy didn’t even go deep inside – the heat between her thick thighs made him ‘kam’ in a span of 3 minutes, yet he had bragged that he is skilled in bedroom matters.

This is how the kiss and tell lady blasted the guy on twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply