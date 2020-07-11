Friday, 10 July 2020 – A kiss and tell lady has blasted a weak man on social media after he disappointed her during sex.

The man had promised to chew her properly and bragged how he is a bull in bed before they got down to ‘business’ but in less than 3 minutes, he had already ‘released’, leaving her sexually starved.

The weak dude is the type of men who make empty promises to ladies and talk big but when given a chance, they fail to rise to the occasion.

She claims that the guy didn’t even go deep inside – the heat between her thick thighs made him ‘kam’ in a span of 3 minutes, yet he had bragged that he is skilled in bedroom matters.

This is how the kiss and tell lady blasted the guy on twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST