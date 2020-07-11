Saturday July 11, 2020 – Police in Emuhaya sub-counties blocked ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, from meeting other Luhya leaders in search of the much elusive Luhya unity.

The heavily armed police officers camped at the entrance to MP Omboko Millemba’s home to ensure that the ANC and Ford Kenya party leaders do not access it.

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula were to meet elders from Bunyore at Omboko’s home in Emuhaya to discuss Luhya unity.

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula were expected to be in Vihiga and Kakamega Counties on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Last weekend, the two were in Trans Nzoia and Busia, where they were endorsed by a section of elders to spearhead the Luhya unity.

As Mudavadi and Wetang’ula started their meetings last weekend, another faction of Luhya politicians, led by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, traversed the region to spearhead what they termed as “unity and development agenda”.

This comes even as the duo had assured President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government that only a few people will attend the meetings and that the meeting will last not more than one hour.

They said they will ensure social distancing as part of the measures to control the spread of Coronavirus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST