Friday, July 10, 2020 – Kenya’s COVID-19 curve is not showing any sign of flattening after 473 new positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected from 6,979 samples bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 9,448.

Speaking from Kilifi County on the status of Covid19 in the country, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, said all the new cases are Kenyans aged between 1 and 90 years and include 324 males and 149 females.

At the same time Kagwe revealed that 76 people have been discharged, raising the number of discharges to 2,733.

But on a sad note, the CS announced that eight more patients have died from COVID-19 in Kenya within the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 181.

Among those who succumbed to the virus was a medical doctor identified as Dr. Doreen Adisa Lugaliki.

“We have today for the first time lost a medical doctor to the coronavirus disease.”

“I’m deeply saddened by this particularly because she contracted the virus while working to save the lives of others who had contracted the virus,” Kagwe said.

The doctor died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi from where she had been admitted to on Monday night.

The CS stated that he had spoken with the deceased’s family and asked those who were at the press briefing to observe a minute of silence in her honour.

“It is always painful when life is lost and even more painful when it is a frontline worker and more so when it comes in the line of duty.”

“On behalf of the government I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and on behalf of the fellow healthcare workers who are within my ministry and county governments I also say pole sana,” CS Kagwe said.

