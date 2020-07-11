Saturday July 11, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has been told to stop dramatizing the war on corruption and be honest for once.

He has been asked to show rectitude by charging Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, over the Sh 1.5 billion Ruaraka land scandal.

Matiang’i has been mentioned severally as a person of interest in the scandal which saw taxpayers lose Ksh 1.5 billion in the purchase of a 13.7-acre piece of land for the construction of two schools.

The Government is accused of buying its own piece of land.

The transaction was made during Matiangi’s tenure as Education CS and that is why his name is always mentioned whenever the scandal comes up.

However, since 2018, Haji has been playing poker with Matiangi’s corruption file claiming that there was no evidence to charge the powerful CS.

On Thursday, former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, questioned why no arrests have been made over the scandal despite EACC completing its investigations and submitting the file to the DPP’s office.

“Dear @ODPP_KE, Integrity House pale @EACCKenya completed investigations into Ruaraka and gave you a File. You told us before what happened in Ruaraka was theft. When do we see @FredMatiangi who reportedly masterminded the heist take plea? #NewsGang @citizentvkenya,” itumbi asked.

But in response, Haji asked Kenyans to be patient and vowed to charge all those who were involved in the Ruaraka land scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST