Saturday, July 11, 2020 – A Nairobi Court has barred the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from investigating a property that belongs to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko`s wife situated along Matumbato Road, Nairobi.

In a ruling issued by Milimani Law Court Chief Magistrate, Martha Mutuku, on Friday, the Court ordered EACC to stop interfering with the property owned by Primrose Mweu, who happens to be Sonko’s wife.

The Magistrate refuted previous orders authorizing EACC to access Primix Enterprise Limited`s property until an interparty hearing is held on Thursday, July 16th.

EACC had grasped an order allowing them to carry out scrutiny on a property that hosts Sonko`s private office

“The order issued on June 23 including any further implementation or execution of the said order in the interests of justice and fairness is hereby stayed,” reads part of the order

