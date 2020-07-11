Saturday, July 11, 2020 – Revered blogger and social media activist, Robert Onyango Alai, has asked Kenyans not to blame Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, for the death of Luo musician, Lady Maureen.

Lady Maureen died on Saturday morning after a long illness.

She was instrumental in Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns in 2017 and some of her songs formed the base of Raila Odinga’s energised campaigns across the country.

For some years, Kenyans have been accusing Raila Odinga of neglecting the popular singer who has been bedridden for almost three years.

However, Alai asked Kenyans in a post on Saturday not to blame Raila Odinga because the musician died of HIV/ AIDs after she refused to take antiretroviral (ARV) drugs.

“Raila shouldn’t be blamed for not helping Lady Maureen who basically refused to accept her positive status and take free medicine given by the govt,” Alai said on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST