Friday July 10, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced free pre and post-natal care for all teenage pregnancy cases in the country.

Speaking yesterday, Uhuru directed all chiefs across the country to register all pregnant schoolgirls so as to ensure that they get free maternal care.

Ministry of Education Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Zachary Kinuthia, revealed that the order is contained in a presidential directive issued recently.

Kinuthia added that Uhuru is concerned that many girls may end up failing to get maternal care due to the stigma they suffer from, a situation that may exacerbate the crisis leading to birth-related complications.

Also contained in the directive is that Government administrators should reveal the identities of those responsible for the pregnancies.

The CAS fired a stern warning at the perpetrators (monsters) but also called for accountability from families affected when dealing with the crisis.

“We are putting our act together as a government and we will seal all these loopholes…We will hit back hard and furiously.”

“But at the same time, the society, starting at the nuclear family, must also play its role in battling this menace,” he stated.

This will come as a huge boost for families grappling with the issue of teenage pregnancies that have spiked alarmingly since the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pregnant teens will also benefit from the program after it was reported that a number of expectant mothers had shunned hospital visits due to the deadly Coronavirus.

This comes after Uhuru ordered the National Crime Research Centre on Monday, July 6 to move swiftly and investigate increasing cases of gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST