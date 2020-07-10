Position: Transport Officer III – PSC 8
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities:
- Supervise drivers in their day-to-day duties;
- Allocate vehicles and duties to drivers;
- Prepare maintenance / repair schedules for vehicles;
- Ensure all vehicles are kept in good condition;
- Analyze work-tickets and ensure compliance;
- Receive and compile motor vehicle statistics for management use;
- Manage motor-vehicle file registry and maintain motor-vehicle fleet register;
- Coordinate the ordering of new vehicles;
- Vehicle insurance and licensing.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Fleet Management / Automotive Engineering/ Logistics and Transport or its equivalent; OR A Bachelor’s degree in any Social Science and a diploma in Fleet Management/ Automotive Engineering / Logistics and Transport or its equivalent;
- A valid driving license free from any current endorsements and valid for any of the classes of vehicles which the officer is required to drive;
- Defensive driving certificate from Automobile Association (AA) of Kenya or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Passed the Occupational Test I for Drivers; and,
- Show ability as reflected in work performance and results.
How to apply