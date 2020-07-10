Position: Transport Officer III – PSC 8

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities:

  • Supervise drivers in their day-to-day duties;
  • Allocate vehicles and duties to drivers;
  • Prepare maintenance / repair schedules for vehicles;
  • Ensure all vehicles are kept in good condition;
  • Analyze work-tickets and ensure compliance;
  • Receive and compile motor vehicle statistics for management use;
  • Manage motor-vehicle file registry and maintain motor-vehicle fleet register;
  • Coordinate the ordering of new vehicles;
  • Vehicle insurance and licensing.

Qualifications

  •  Bachelor’s degree in Fleet Management / Automotive Engineering/ Logistics and Transport or its equivalent; OR  A Bachelor’s degree in any Social Science and a diploma in Fleet Management/ Automotive Engineering / Logistics and Transport or its equivalent;
  • A valid driving license free from any current endorsements and valid for any of the classes of vehicles which the officer is required to drive;
  • Defensive driving certificate from Automobile Association (AA) of Kenya or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Passed the Occupational Test I for Drivers; and,
  • Show ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to apply

Click here to apply

