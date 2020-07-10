Friday, July 10, 2020 – Every day, we try our best to beat bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches and our tips have over 90% success rate.

Today, we have selected eight football matches and they have awesome odds.

See the tips below and play responsibly.

PT1 (19:00) Guimares v Gil Vicente -1

ENC (20:00) Huddersfield v Luton – 1

CH2 (19:15) Lausanne v Schaffausen –Over 2.5

ES1 (20:30) Real Sociedad v Granada -1

PT1 (21:15) Sporting CP v Santa Clara -1

ENC (22:00) Fulham v Cardiff -1x

ES1 (22:00) Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves -1

PT1 (23:15) Ferreira v Braga- 2

GOOD LUCK