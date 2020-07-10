Friday July 10, 2020 – ODM officials were locked out of a plan to visit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Dubai at the last minute.

According to ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, many had expressed interest in flying to Dubai to visit Raila, who is now recovering after undergoing surgery, but were locked out.

“It was decided that the idea be shelved to avoid mass travel,” he explained.

The ODM leader is expected to return to the country on Sunday, July 12th after ODM’s National Assembly Minority Whip, Junet Mohammed, and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho went to pick him.

The chartered flight raised eyebrows over the expenses incurred yet Kenyans were grappling with a slacking economy.

According to reports, it costs Ksh1.3 million per hour to hire the plane.

Mbadi added that plans for the next stage of the Building Bridges Initiative had also been put on hold until the ODM leader returned to the country.

“Until Raila returns, the discussions revolving around the BBI cannot start because it is the key principals, the President and Raila, who hold the key to reforms,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST