Friday July 10, 2020 – As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, five Governors have reportedly installed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities in their private residences to prevent them from dying once they are infected by the deadly bug.

According to sources, the five Governors (two from the Coastal region, another two from the Nyanza region and one from upper Eastern Kenya) have installed ICU beds in their palatial homes even as hospitals in Kenya are overwhelmed by the surging cases of coronavirus.

One of the five Governors is believed to have had a pre-existing medical condition while the two others head Counties which were severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic in April and May, which might explain why they rushed to install the costly machines in their houses.

A worker at a private firm through which the moneyed politicians sourced and installed the ICU facilities admitted that they supplied medical gas systems, oxygen cylinders, dry air, ventilators and patient monitors, worth up to over Sh10 million each.

The Governors have also made arrangements to have a team of private doctors and nurses on standby in case any of their friends and family contracts the disease, which is a prerequisite.

The Kenyan DAILY POST