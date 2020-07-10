Friday, July 10, 2020 – 17 students and teachers from St Andrews Turi in Molo have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently isolated at a health facility within the institution.

The school admits both local and international pupils and students.

Among those who tested positive for the virus are eight children and nine adults.

Nakuru County Public Health Chief Officer, Samuel King’ori, confirmed the incident and revealed that most of the pupils and students were scheduled to travel back home in Britain today.

“It was as a result of the travel regulation requiring each person leaving the country to test for Covid-19 and declare negative that it was discovered they were carrying the virus,” Kingori stated.

The tests were carried out by a private laboratory ahead of the travel that was scheduled for today.

“All patients who have tested positive have been isolated at the institution as we conduct contact tracking,” the health boss said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST