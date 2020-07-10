Position: Project Manager

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Deltar Properties is one of Kenya’s premier real estate companies founded with the aim of providing affordable housing to home buyers and investors. Our reputation for providing quality, unique, modern and professional services and projects to our clients is one that we hold dear and we promise on delivering housing solutions that meets your needs.The Project Manager will be responsible for overseeing, planning, managing and tracking the progress of our construction projects.

Responsibilities

Negotiate contracts with external vendors to reach profitable agreement.

Obtain permits and licenses from appropriate authorities.

Determine needed resources (manpower, equipment and materials) from start to finish with attention to budgetary limitations.

Plan all construction operations and schedule intermediate phases to ensure deadlines will be met.

Hire contractors and other staff and allocate responsibilities under management advisory.

Evaluate progress and prepare detailed reports.

Ensure adherence to all health and safety standards and report issues.

Communicate project status to project participants and stakeholders throughout the project to ensure critical components are not missed and risks are identified.

Lead and manage network of engineers, architects and other consultants in guiding each project through its governmental approvals process to obtain all permits/approvals required for a project.

Manage all aspects of the due diligence process including but not limited to feasibility studies, geotechnical evaluations, environmental assessments and surveys.

Manage all dates and processes within a project to ensure the project progresses as anticipated including but not limited to critical dates within development agreements, leases, purchase agreements, permitting and construction.

Manage design consultants in engineering a project within the parameters of the approved site plan, budget, Owner criteria and local codes.

Perform any other duties assigned by the General Manager.

Qualifications

Bachelor degree in Construction Management, Engineering, Project Management, or related field

Experience in MS-Office, contract negotiation and associated computer software skills

Minimum 3 years’ experience in the same field

Accuracy, attention to detail and deadline-oriented

Excellent decision making and leadership capabilities.

Analytical and strong organizational skills with excellent verbal and written ability

How to apply

Interested applicants should send their CV’s and Cover Letter by 17thJuly, 2020 COB to careers.deltar@gmail.com .