Position: Procurement Officer II – PSC 8
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities:
- This job exists to streamline procurement processes and procedures for effective and efficient utilization of the Parliamentary Service Commission’s resources in order to ensure proper procurement and management of goods, services and works.
Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree in Procurement/ Supply Chain Management or Economics, Commerce, Business Administration or its equivalent;
- Served in the grade of Procurement Officer III PSC 8 or in a comparable relevant position for a minimum period of three (3) years;
- Must be conversant with and knowledgeable on public procurement procedures and systems;
- Must be a registered member of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM);
- Demonstrate a high degree of professionalism.
How to apply