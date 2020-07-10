Friday July 10, 2020 – Grace Wakhungu, the sister to former Vice President Moody Awori, may soon be released from prison.

This is after her lawyer, Senior Council Paul Muite, moved to court to secure her release on bond pending an appeal in court.

The 79-year-old was sentenced to 69 years in jail and ordered to pay a fine of Ksh 707 million for stealing Ksh 300 million taxpayers’ money through a maize scandal.

In his application, Muite argued that Wakhungu is ailing and undergoing treatment for hypertension.

He added that this may have caused her to suffer from mental and physical breakdown.

“Her continued imprisonment, notwithstanding her age, medical condition, extra-ordinary circumstances of the case and overwhelming chances of success in the appeal is highly prejudicial to her, let alone that it cannot be undone by any legal relief,” Muite stated.

He added that Wakhungu may have misunderstood what the fate of the sentencing meant as she may have been unable to stand trial out of her illness.

Muite cited that the suspect displayed worrying symptoms during her trial, from anxiety, long-lasting sadness and difficulty in concentrating.

The lawyer thus wants her released.

He also wants her to undergo a checkup in the presence of her doctor at Lang’ata Womens Prison where she is detained.

Wakhungu accused Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma of heaping the burden of the scandal on her and making an outrageous ruling based on irrelevant considerations.

Her co-accused, Sirisia MP John Waluke, was jailed for 67 years and ordered to pay a fine of Ksh 727 million.

A 33 year old tycoon and ODM aspirant Moses Nandwale has offered to bail him out of jail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST