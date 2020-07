Friday, 10 July 2020 – At Siaya County and Referral Hospital, a barbed wire is being used to implement social distancing.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta put Siaya County on the spot and embarrassed the Governor during a press briefing for failing to put proper measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The County’s Governor, Cornel Rasanga, is among the most clueless Governors in Kenya.

See this photo taken at the County’s hospital.

