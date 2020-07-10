Friday, July 10, 2020 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has warmed the hearts of Kenyans over her random act of kindness.

This is after the embattled County boss came to the rescue of astranded Tanzanian woman who had traveled to Kenya to seek medical help.

The lady, who has a large growth on her mouth, was seated by the roadside when Ngilu spotted her and stopped her motorcade to speak to her.

She then offered to pay for her medical expenses to undergo surgery at Kitui Referral Hospital.

While sharing photos of her encounter with the lady, Ngilu wrote:

“Today, while moving through Nairobi, I met Ms. Pendo Masonga, a 20 year old Tanzanian National who has what appears to be a malignant a growth on her mouth.

“On interacting with her further I learnt that she has been living with this condition for a long time and had came to Kenya with the hope of meeting well-wishers to help her undergo a maxillofacial operation to correct the growth,”

“I have offered to pay for her expenses to undergo the operation which will be done in Kitui after other four successful similar surgeries at the Kitui Referral hospital. The patient has been picked, and is now in an ambulance on her way to Kitui Referral hospital,” Ngilu added.

See photos below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.