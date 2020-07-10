Friday, July 10, 2020 – Five people died on the spot on Friday morning in a grisly road accident involving two 14 seater matatus and a lorry at Kingaatuani area on the Machakos-Kitui Road.

Other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

Confirming the accident, Machakos County Government Emergency Services Director, David Mwongela, said the lorry collided head-on with a Matatu before another PSV crashed into the wreckage of the 14-seater matatu.

Road accidents have been on the rise since President Uhuru lifted the cessation of movement order imposed earlier on to curb the spread of Covid19.

Early this week, three people died on the spot in another grisly accident involving three vehicles near Maanzoni Lodge on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The accident occurred when two trucks collided at an inter-section and knocked a Probox off the road.

See photos from the scene below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.