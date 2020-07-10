Friday July 10, 2020 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is currently investigating Labour Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelagui, over contracts he awarded to some companies when he was Water and Irrigation CS.

According to EACC sleuths, the CS, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, could have benefited from tenders in the Ministry of Water where he was previously in charge.

Documents in possession of EACC sleuths show Chelugui was once a Director of Afrety Global Logistics Limited but resigned when he was named to the Cabinet in January 2018.

The company then went ahead to get tenders from the Water Ministry when he was in charge, in what could be a conflict of interest.

On Thursday, Chelugui denied any wrongdoing, saying he was not responsible for the company’s activities once he resigned.

“I resigned in May 2018.”

“I handed the shares back to the company and have not followed what they have been doing since then,” he said.

“When I left, the company had no assets and I helped to form it with young people who needed some support.”

“The shares had no value, no assets, only liability of Sh18,000 overdrawn in the bank by the time I left, so I handed back to the company my shares.”

Afrety Global Logistics, which was registered in 2014, deals in water treatment, sanitation, borehole drilling and pump installation, among other services.

