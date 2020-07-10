Position: Content Writer Intern

Reporting to: Marketing Lead

Job Description

As a content writer intern at Lipa Later, you’ll be working with teams across the company (and sometimes across countries) to create valuable content to educate our customers & partners and wow our prospects. Your work will have you fiddling with taglines on website pages, developing content for social media, writing blog posts, putting together thought leadership posts, building presentations to better explain features and so on.

Responsibilities:

Overall

Support in developing and executing marketing campaigns.

Provide updated status reports with statistics concerning current marketing activities.

Monitoring competitor activity and generating leads for products and services.

Maintaining websites and looking at data analytics.

Coordinating internal marketing activities

Advertising and Branding

Working with the designer to produce materials of visual impact and within brand guidelines.

Writing and proofreading creative copy for marketing distributions (fliers, posters, banners, etc.).

Involving key stakeholders for the product at each stage of the campaign, and reporting results once completed.

Liaising with printers as required and managing the production of marketing materials such as leaflets, flyers, posters, and newsletters

Public Relations

Writing articles and press releases.

Research and gather opportunities for sponsorships.

Build and maintain relationships with journalists and influencers.

Dealing with inquiries from the public, the press, and related organizations.

Organizing and attending promotional events such as press conferences, open days, exhibitions, tours and visits.

Stay up to date with PR and industry trends and best practices.

Digital

Development and implementation of content strategy

Summarize insights and conversations to create actionable reports that lead to optimization

Create and maintain the content calendars, including writing updates and post relevant content

Generating reports for digital marketing activities using data based analytics tools and also presenting this data in an easy to understand format

Qualifications

Bachelor Degree in Commerce, Marketing, Communication, or Business Management from a recognized university.

One (1) year working experience in content writing or copywriting role.

Marketing and Communication experience and knowledge of current best practices and trends.

Excellent command of written and spoken English and Kiswahili.

Content development and management skills.

Ability to work in synergy with the designer and provide the relevant guidance.

Proficient with social media and web analytics.

Adaptable, creative and innovative.

Strong attention to detail

Strong organizational and time-management abilities.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Team-oriented and capable of building and maintaining cross-departmental relationships.

Good relationship management, presentation skills, and networking ability.

Personal motivation and the drive exhibited through a commitment to working smart, continuous improvement and achievement of goals.

How to apply

All written applications and CVs should be submitted to careers@lipalater.com by 31st July 2020.