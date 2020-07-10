Position: Client Success Manager

Reporting to: General Manager Kenya

Job Description

As Client Success Manager Kenya, you will be joining our dynamic & rapidly organization and will play a key role in the Sales Team. you will represent the company to the customer in the highest professional manner possible and will be charged with actively seeking out & obtaining new customers while growing the business with current customers resulting in increased sales revenues, market share, and profitability.

Responsibilities:

Actively seeking out and obtaining new customers.

Achieve growth and hit sales targets by successfully managing the sales team.

Design and implement a strategic business plan that expands the company’s customer base and ensure its strong presence.

Formulating sales strategies and grow existing customers by obtaining new orders & scheduling promotions to increase sales through stores.

Leading sales team and coordinating the development of sales targets, metrics & KPIs.

Keeping management informed by submitting activity and results reports.

Submitting monthly sales forecast and work with management to ensure good product availability.

Staying informed as to the competitive products and services, market trends, and new technologies.

Achieve objectives through effective planning, developing sales goals and strategies, analyzing data on past performance, and projecting future performance.

Qualifications

You have a bachelor’s degree in Sales, Marketing, Business Management, or a related course.

You have at least five years’ experience in consumer/retail sales & marketing.

Excellent customer management skills and the ability to follow-up & follow-through.

Ability to analyze sales reports and trends.

Excellent communication/presentation skills and ability to build relationships.

Strong organization, social and time management skills.

Entrepreneurial mindset and hustler mentality.

You have past experience achieving strong results and proven success in meeting sales goals.

Strategic with the ability to take high-level sales strategies into system & process requirements.

How to apply

All written applications and CVs should be submitted to careers@lipalater.com by 31st July 2020.