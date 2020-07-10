Position: Client Success Manager

Reporting to:  General Manager Kenya

Job Description

As Client Success Manager Kenya, you will be joining our dynamic & rapidly organization and will play a key role in the Sales Team.  you will represent the company to the customer in the highest professional manner possible and will be charged with actively seeking out & obtaining new customers while growing the business with current customers resulting in increased sales revenues, market share, and profitability.

Responsibilities:

  • Actively seeking out and obtaining new customers.
  • Achieve growth and hit sales targets by successfully managing the sales team.
  • Design and implement a strategic business plan that expands the company’s customer base and ensure its strong presence.
  • Formulating sales strategies and grow existing customers by obtaining new orders & scheduling promotions to increase sales through stores.
  • Leading sales team and coordinating the development of sales targets, metrics & KPIs.
  • Keeping management informed by submitting activity and results reports.
  • Submitting monthly sales forecast and work with management to ensure good product availability.
  • Staying informed as to the competitive products and services, market trends, and new technologies.
  • Achieve objectives through effective planning, developing sales goals and strategies, analyzing data on past performance, and projecting future performance.

Qualifications

  • You have a bachelor’s degree in Sales, Marketing, Business Management, or a related course.
  • You have at least five years’ experience in consumer/retail sales & marketing.
  • Excellent customer management skills and the ability to follow-up & follow-through.
  • Ability to analyze sales reports and trends.
  • Excellent communication/presentation skills and ability to build relationships.
  • Strong organization, social and time management skills.
  • Entrepreneurial mindset and hustler mentality.
  • You have past experience achieving strong results and proven success in meeting sales goals.
  • Strategic with the ability to take high-level sales strategies into system & process requirements.

How to apply

All written applications and CVs should be submitted to careers@lipalater.com by 31st July 2020.

