Position: Client Success Manager
Reporting to: General Manager Kenya
Job Description
As Client Success Manager Kenya, you will be joining our dynamic & rapidly organization and will play a key role in the Sales Team. you will represent the company to the customer in the highest professional manner possible and will be charged with actively seeking out & obtaining new customers while growing the business with current customers resulting in increased sales revenues, market share, and profitability.
Responsibilities:
- Actively seeking out and obtaining new customers.
- Achieve growth and hit sales targets by successfully managing the sales team.
- Design and implement a strategic business plan that expands the company’s customer base and ensure its strong presence.
- Formulating sales strategies and grow existing customers by obtaining new orders & scheduling promotions to increase sales through stores.
- Leading sales team and coordinating the development of sales targets, metrics & KPIs.
- Keeping management informed by submitting activity and results reports.
- Submitting monthly sales forecast and work with management to ensure good product availability.
- Staying informed as to the competitive products and services, market trends, and new technologies.
- Achieve objectives through effective planning, developing sales goals and strategies, analyzing data on past performance, and projecting future performance.
Qualifications
- You have a bachelor’s degree in Sales, Marketing, Business Management, or a related course.
- You have at least five years’ experience in consumer/retail sales & marketing.
- Excellent customer management skills and the ability to follow-up & follow-through.
- Ability to analyze sales reports and trends.
- Excellent communication/presentation skills and ability to build relationships.
- Strong organization, social and time management skills.
- Entrepreneurial mindset and hustler mentality.
- You have past experience achieving strong results and proven success in meeting sales goals.
- Strategic with the ability to take high-level sales strategies into system & process requirements.
How to apply
All written applications and CVs should be submitted to careers@lipalater.com by 31st July 2020.