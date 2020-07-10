Friday, July 10, 2020 – Kenya has lost its first front line soldier in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr. Doreen Adisa Lugaliki, a gynecologist and mother of two, succumbed to the deadly virus on Friday morning.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Board announced her death on their official Facebook page.

The post read:

We have lost a hard working obstetrician/gynecologist, a mother, a friend and a colleague to the devastating effects of covid-19.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Doreen Lugaliki.

On Wednesday, July 8, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, announced that a total of 257 health workers in Kenya have contracted the Covid19 virus.

Kagwe said that all the infected workers are personnel attending to Coronavirus patients in the country.

“For all those who have been exposed, I want to assure them that the government is committed to ensuring that all our front line soldiers are protected at all times by making available the necessary PPEs and other commodities.

“I, therefore, want to take this opportunity to thank all health care workers for putting their lives at risk as we manage our patients,” said Kagwe.

