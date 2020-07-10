Friday July 10, 2020 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya met Deputy President William Ruto’s representative and Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, yesterday to discuss a number of political issues.

Also present in the meeting that took place at Oparanya’s office was the Kakamega Deputy Governor, Phillip Museve Kutima.

Speaking after the meeting, Didmus revealed that he paid Oparanya a visit to get a better understanding of the political landscape in Western region.

“I admire his commitment because he is not like other leaders, I went to see him on consultations on a number of issues and went to see him as part of my plan to improve my ideas.”

“Our discussions were focused on how the Mulembe nation is going to benefit from his relationship with Raila Odinga, I also told him of the power arrangement the Mulembe nation has with William Ruto,” he noted.

Didmus noted that Oparanya’s response to how Raila benefits the Western region was that no one can survive without forming a political coalition.

The Legislator also revealed that he tried to convince Oparanya to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team.

Baraza used the analogy of the mustard seed to answer whether he had succeeded in his bid noting that he may have planted a seed that will germinate maybe in a year to come.

The Jubilee Member of Parliament shared a list of leaders from the Kieleweke team that he holds in high regard and warned of a looming paradigm shift in Western region.

