Position: Accountant III – PSC 8

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities:

  • Collation of financial estimates;
  • Verification of payment vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;
  • General accounting work involving book-keeping knowledge and routine accounting entries;
  • Determination of aggregate expenditure;
  • Control of expenditure and below-the-line group of accounts;
  • Supervision of the revenue collection processes.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university/institution and passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Kenya Examination or any other acceptable professional accountancy qualification.

How to apply

Click here to apply

