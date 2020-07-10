Position: Accountant III – PSC 8
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities:
- Collation of financial estimates;
- Verification of payment vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;
- General accounting work involving book-keeping knowledge and routine accounting entries;
- Determination of aggregate expenditure;
- Control of expenditure and below-the-line group of accounts;
- Supervision of the revenue collection processes.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university/institution and passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Kenya Examination or any other acceptable professional accountancy qualification.
