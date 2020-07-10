Position: Senior Account Manager

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: Partner Success Manager

Job Description

The Senior Account Manager will support the Partner Success Manager towards establishing and maintaining positive relationships with the organization’s partners across the country.

Responsibilities:

  • On-board and maintain strong, long-lasting relationships with partners.
  • Negotiate contracts and close agreements to maximize profits.
  • Ensure that the partners are always updated with accurate information about the company.
  • Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to partners’ needs and objectives.
  • Develop new business with existing partners and/or identify areas to improve.
  • Set targets and metrics with regards to partners and ensure these are met.
  • Develop strategies to stay ahead of the competition.
  • Drafting and preparing business proposals.
  • Collaborating with the marketing department to ensure alignment on campaigns and promotional strategies.
  • Building and maintaining positive relationships with high-level partners and accounts.
  • Prepare reports on account status.

Qualifications

  • You have a bachelor’s degree in Sales, Marketing, Business Management, or a related course.
  • You have at least five years’ experience in Account Management, and have experience developing and maintaining high-level partnerships/Accounts.
  • You have strong written and verbal communication.
  • You are excited about taking on challenges and have a knack for problem-solving.
  • You have a track record of achieving strong results through others.
  • Entrepreneurial mindset and hustler mentality.
  • You have experience leading a team and are able to clearly communicate tasks and objectives to the people you are leading.
  • You have past experience achieving strong results in a fast-paced environment.

How to apply

All written applications and CVs should be submitted to careers@lipalater.com by 31st July 2020.

