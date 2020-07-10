Position: Senior Account Manager

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: Partner Success Manager

Job Description

The Senior Account Manager will support the Partner Success Manager towards establishing and maintaining positive relationships with the organization’s partners across the country.

Responsibilities:

On-board and maintain strong, long-lasting relationships with partners.

Negotiate contracts and close agreements to maximize profits.

Ensure that the partners are always updated with accurate information about the company.

Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to partners’ needs and objectives.

Develop new business with existing partners and/or identify areas to improve.

Set targets and metrics with regards to partners and ensure these are met.

Develop strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

Drafting and preparing business proposals.

Collaborating with the marketing department to ensure alignment on campaigns and promotional strategies.

Building and maintaining positive relationships with high-level partners and accounts.

Prepare reports on account status.

Qualifications

You have a bachelor’s degree in Sales, Marketing, Business Management, or a related course.

You have at least five years’ experience in Account Management, and have experience developing and maintaining high-level partnerships/Accounts.

You have strong written and verbal communication.

You are excited about taking on challenges and have a knack for problem-solving.

You have a track record of achieving strong results through others.

Entrepreneurial mindset and hustler mentality.

You have experience leading a team and are able to clearly communicate tasks and objectives to the people you are leading.

You have past experience achieving strong results in a fast-paced environment.

How to apply

All written applications and CVs should be submitted to careers@lipalater.com by 31st July 2020.