Position: Senior Account Manager
Location: Nairobi
Reports to: Partner Success Manager
Job Description
The Senior Account Manager will support the Partner Success Manager towards establishing and maintaining positive relationships with the organization’s partners across the country.
Responsibilities:
- On-board and maintain strong, long-lasting relationships with partners.
- Negotiate contracts and close agreements to maximize profits.
- Ensure that the partners are always updated with accurate information about the company.
- Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to partners’ needs and objectives.
- Develop new business with existing partners and/or identify areas to improve.
- Set targets and metrics with regards to partners and ensure these are met.
- Develop strategies to stay ahead of the competition.
- Drafting and preparing business proposals.
- Collaborating with the marketing department to ensure alignment on campaigns and promotional strategies.
- Building and maintaining positive relationships with high-level partners and accounts.
- Prepare reports on account status.
Qualifications
- You have a bachelor’s degree in Sales, Marketing, Business Management, or a related course.
- You have at least five years’ experience in Account Management, and have experience developing and maintaining high-level partnerships/Accounts.
- You have strong written and verbal communication.
- You are excited about taking on challenges and have a knack for problem-solving.
- You have a track record of achieving strong results through others.
- Entrepreneurial mindset and hustler mentality.
- You have experience leading a team and are able to clearly communicate tasks and objectives to the people you are leading.
- You have past experience achieving strong results in a fast-paced environment.
How to apply
All written applications and CVs should be submitted to careers@lipalater.com by 31st July 2020.