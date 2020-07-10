Friday July 10, 2020 – A 33 year old tycoon and ODM aspirant, Moses Nandwale, has offered to bail out Sirisia MP, John Waluke, from jail.

Waluke was jailed for 67 years and ordered to pay a fine of Ksh 727 million for defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board of a whopping Ksh 300 million through a maize scandal.

This comes even as he aspires to contest against Waluke for the Sirisia Parliamentary seat in 2022 General Elections.

“I have been asked repeatedly after Waluke’s conviction to put politics aside and help him.”

“It should be known to all that I do not condone corruption.”

“My desire is to help everyone and through my Nandwale Foundation, I aid everyone who needs help, including Waluke,” Nandwale said while addressing the media.

The Political Science student, famously known as Bungoma’s Dangote (a reference to Nigerian Billionaire Aliko Dangote), stated that Waluke’s wife had also approached him seeking help.

He also refuted reports that he was exploiting Waluke’s sentencing to enhance his political agenda.

Nandwale, who once served as an aide to Central Organisation Trade Union Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, however, declined to divulge the amount of money he will part with to secure Waluke’s release.

His sentiments have irked a number of Waluke’s supporters who accused him of tormenting the 55-year-old former Kenya Defence Forces soldier.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, has declared that he will launch an investigation into anyone who offers to pay Waluke’s and co-accused Grace Wakhungu’s Ksh 1 billion fine.

“If Waluke and co-accused seek to pay the fine, we will also question where that money is coming from.”

“We can’t allow people to bring proceeds of crime to help another criminal,” Haji stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST